2024 Elections: Any result other than NPP losing would be a stolen verdict – Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Politics of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Statesman and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has asserted that there is no way his party would win the upcoming December 7, 2024 presidential elections.



According to him, any result other than a change in government will smell off foul play and can lead to serious consequences.



Asked by JoyNews journalist Benjamin Akakpo whether he “thinks the NPP would lose the election”, during an interview on Thursday, March 14, 2024, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe retorted, “any other result that would come, would be what we’ve termed: ‘The stolen verdict'."



He added, "And it would bring problems to this country, you have no idea.”



He explained that Ghanaians are not going to vote for his party because of the current economic situation in the country.



He said that members of the NPP do not support the flagbearer of the party Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“Bawumia himself is in a tight corner. Tight corner because he is not himself. Secondly, he has been put in a position that is not the wish of majority of the party members. But for the backing of Akufo-Addo with money, Bawumia couldn’t have won that position.



“… and also think about the mess we have created during these 8 years. People are no fools, they are no fools at all,” he said.



The NPP leading member added that his party also have issues in its "Word Bank," the Ashanti Region, because of the breakaway of the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, from the party and the current internal issues it is facing.



BAI/OGB



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People with the Buzstopboys on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



