2024 Elections: Akua Donkor names Adakabre Frimping Manso as her running mate

General News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor, has reiterated her decision to settle on Ghanaian broadcast journalist Adakabre Frimping Manso as her running mate for the 2024 presidential election.



The Ghanaian farmer and politician stated that she cannot settle on any other personality apart from the journalist.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, she said the journalist has remained a pillar and key supporter since she formed her party.



She praised him for his integrity, credibility, competence, and ability to assist her in managing the country.



Madam Akua Donkor expressed optimism about her ability to manage the country due to her established development policies.



She said that she will contest the presidential election and is not prepared to partner with or join forces with any other political party.



"My running mate is Adakabre Frimpong Manso. I settled on him several years ago. I have worked with him for years. He has been loyal to me. He is credible. He is a man of integrity and, most importantly, competent.”



Meanwhile, she has maintained that she will dedicate a lot of resources to make the work of journalists more efficient.”