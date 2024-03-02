2024 Election: Kofi Amoabeng picks Mahama over Bawumia

Politics of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Businessman and founder of defunct UT Bank and UT Holdings, Prince Kofi Amoabeng has endorsed John Dramani Mahama’s bid for the presidency in the upcoming December 2024 polls.



Despite having aligned with the New Patriotic Party in the past, the latest endorsement by Amoabeng for the National Democratic Congress flagbearer [John Mahama] is the second he has made publicly.



Speaking in an interview on KOFI TV, the business mogul explained his current stance and cited his observation of the governing NPP, in the last seven years in office, as the basis for his reason.



“I wasn’t NDC as such. My sister was the MP for our area and she was Deputy Minister for Education until the recent reshuffle and of course, I have to support my sister. So, people in the NDC think I am NPP but the thing about this is that my genuine friends are in the NDC even though I didn’t support them in the past,” Kofi Amoabeng said.



He emphasized that the governing NPP has been a disappointing one, adding that they have failed to meet the citizens’ expectations since assuming office in 2017 and therefore believes a change is needed for the country.



“I think we made a wrong experiment and next time I have to make the right choice. So now knowing Mahama and knowing what the NPP has done, I think I have to go fully behind NDC and Mahama to see what he can do for us in his second coming.” he remarked.



Earlier in January this year, Prince Kofi Amoabeng made a proposal for John Mahama to be given a second chance to become President of Ghana, citing the bad governance and the economic meltdown imposed on Ghanaians by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.







