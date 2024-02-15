2024 Election Campaign: Corruption fight is key — GPCC 

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, President, Ghana Pentecost and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has asked presidential aspirants in the 2024 General Election to centre their vision-statements and programmes on building a disciplined and morally just nation to spur development.



He said the corruption that had engulfed the country in all spheres of life was due to mismanagement arising from indiscipline, competence and greed.



In his keynote message at the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council 2024 Heads of Churches and Organisations Conference, Apostle Nyamekye said Ghana’s development and progress hinged on building a society that would be hostile to corruption and charged the aspirants to demonstrate commitment to that fight.



“The key to a nation’s development lies in the character of its people. Corruption is a social behaviour, it destroys nations, the future. It undermines honesty and hard work,” he stated.



“But unfortunately, when it comes to political leaders, they focus on roads, industry, strong economy and scientific breakthrough,” the Church of Pentecost Chairman added.



He said humans had always led affairs in leading road projects, but without an upright mindset, principles and values, such projects would become shoddy.



“So, if you are talking about roads, who builds the roads? It is human beings. When the person comes with his incompetence, evil character and unpatriotic nature. Instead of constructing six lanes (three on either side) he does one lane and pockets the rest of the money. In two years, the road is in bad shape,” the GPCC President said.



He said where there was corruption, nobody wanted to be honest and worked hard, adding that Christians and all denominations needed to help find the solution to the canker that had bedeviled the country and preventing it from prospering.



Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, a former General Secretary, Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), urged members of the GPCC to guard against utterances that may fuel political tension ahead of the 2024 General Election.