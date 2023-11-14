2024 Budget: Luxury Vehicle Tax to come back as Emission Tax - Edudzi Tameklo hints

General News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, the Head of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has hinted that the government will be introducing a new tax in the upcoming 2024 budget reading.



According to him, this new tax, to be called the Emission Tax, is to replace the scrapped Luxury Vehicle Tax.



It can be recalled that the government in 1018 passed the Luxury Vehicle Levy to impose an annual levy on vehicles with high engine capacities, above 3.0 engine capacity.



The implementation of this tax was to take effect on August 1, 2018. However, after suffering several public backlashes and demonstrations, the tax was scrapped.



Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, speaking on Metro TV ahead of the 2024 budget presentation, noted that the Emission Tax is coming as a reclassification from the abolished Luxury Vehicle Tax



“Nothing good is going to come out of this budget. Already, the information that i am picking is that the Luxury Vehicle tax that was scrapped is now coming back, reclassified and christened as Emission Tax, but to achieve the same end,” he said.



He added that the new tax, when introduced, is going to further impoverish drivers and vehicle owners at large.



“So, if you are a taxi driver, a driver,... tomorrow, the Ken Ofori-Atta, on behalf of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, are going to announce a new tax, just that this time around they are calling it Emission Tax and it is going to further impoverish you,” he added.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to present the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana to the Parliament on November 15, 2023.



