2024 Budget Debate: Ken Ofori-Atta seeking to use God’s name to deceive electorates - Della Sowah

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

The Member of Parliament for Kpando Constituency, Della Sowah has expressed her dismay at the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for his constant biblical inference any time he presents the budget.



The Finance Minister on Wednesday, November 15, presented the 2024 Budget statement and economic policy in Parliament and was optimistic that the nation is gradually overcoming its economic challenges.



According to her, Ken Ofori-Atta only uses God’s name during his budget presentations to deceive Ghanaian electorates.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday November 22, during the debate on the 2024 budget, she said Ken Ofori-Atta, whom two-thirds of his own Majority MPs rose against for bringing hardship onto the people of Ghanaians, shows his level of incompetence.



According to her, renowned economist, Kwame Pianim described Mr.Ofori-Atta as a poor representative of the Ivy League school, Yale.



“This Government is always quoting scripture, I will quote one. The Bible says in Proverbs 29:2, when the wicked rule, the people mourn,” she added.



The Kpando MP further stated, “When you call the name of God in vain, God will make forces come together against you when you pretend you're a Christian quoting the bible, covering yourself up, God is not mocked, whatever a man sows, he will reap.”



“You cannot pretend before him and present yourself as a Godly person, when you do that malevolent forces will come together like a storm and hit you. You cannot be calling God and not be getting results, it can't happen, when you are calling God and you are not getting results, he is against you,” she stated



Della Sowah concluded by saying there is mourning everywhere in the country because wicked people are ruling.



“I shudder to think that this government wants to break the 8, it is scary, is like saying after all we have done, the hopeless things we have done where we have taken Ghana to, we will continue it, it is giving me a sleepless night,” she said.



Earlier, the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson criticised the government for presenting what he describes as an “absolutely useless” budget for the 2024 financial year.



Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, Dr Forson noted that the ‘Nkunim’ (Victory) budget fails to address the pressing issues facing Ghanaians presently.