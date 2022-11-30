2023 budget: This government keeps making promises it can’t keep - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

The managing editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has berated the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for continuing to make promises it knows it can't keep.



According to him, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta was still making promises during the presentation of the 2023 budget despite the difficult economic condition the country finds itself in.



Speaking in a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the veteran journalist questioned why the government, which has on a number of occasions stated that the country was in a bad place financially, will continue to make promises.



“The government itself came to tell Ghanaians that it was having difficulties with the country’s finances. The government itself told us that the total revenue we generate is not even enough to cater for our interest payment and recurrent expenditure.



“As we are speaking, the government has gone to the IMF seeking policy credibility so that we can go and borrow to finance our expenditure. This is the situation we are in. And if this is our current state where from all these promises?



“What money are we going to use for the things they are saying? There is no money. I heard the minister saying that the dilapidated Tema motorway is going to be transformed into six lanes. Where are they going to find the money from?” he said in Twi.



Kwesi Pratt added that the Akufo-Addo government has continued to make promises it knows it cannot keep, taking Ghanaians for granted.



