2023 SoNA: Watch how Minority, Majority MPs taunted each other after Akufo-Addo’s address

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented the 2023 State of the Nation's Address (SoNA) on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.



Right after Akufo-Addo presented his statement to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, the members of the Majority Caucus rose up and started singing the famous Akan patriotic song, "Ma Ɔman yi ho nhia wo", as they pointed fingers at the Minority Caucus.



“Ma ɔman yi ho nhia wo Ghanaman yɛ wo ara wo de o. Dwen ɔman yi ho. Mɛnkasɛ wonfa ho. Momma yɛn nyinaa mom. Mfa okoroyɛ moa. Biakoyɛ brɛ aduru o. Tikorɔ nkɔ agyina oo.



"Momma yɛn nyina nsom. Obiara nyɛ n`afam de o. Ghana benya nkɔso. Ghana betu mpɔn oo.



"Momma yɛn nyina nsom. Obiara nyɛ n`afam de o. Ghana benya nkɔso. Ghana betu mpɔn oo," the Majority MPs could be heard singing.



The song translates as "Let this country be important to you; the Nation Ghana belongs to you. Think about this country, and don't say you don't care. Let us unite to help. There is strength in unity. But there is no progress in division".



After the majority MPs were done, the Minority MPs 'took the stage' to perform their "All be lie oh, Nana Addo, all be lie" song.



"All be lie oh, all be lie oh. Nana Addo all be lie oh. All be lie oh, Nana Addo, all be lie oh. Nana Addo eei all be lie oh.



"All be lie oh, Nana Addo, all be lie oh. Nana Addo ehi all be lie," the minority group MPs could be heard singing.



The song was directed at the statement the president made, and it was suggesting that all the things the president said were lies.



The State of the Nations Address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which states that the President shall deliver a message on the SONA to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.



SONA is a constitutional obligation and yearly tradition where the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces reports on the status of the country, unveils the government's agenda for the coming year, and proposes to Parliament certain legislative measures.



Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana obliges Members of Parliament (MPs), the Speaker of Parliament and the Judiciary to receive the President's SONA.



