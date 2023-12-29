2023 Review: Five events that put the Asantehene in the spotlight

General News of Friday, 29 December 2023

In 2023, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, found himself in the international and local limelight through a series of events that showcased his global stature and commitment to traditional authority.



He emerged as a figure frequently making news headlines over the year.



Known for his royal authority in the Ashanti kingdom, Otumfuo gained global recognition by receiving an invitation from the UK royal family as well as got featured on a prestigious international calendar.



Here are five events that put the Asantehene in the Spotlight in 2023



1. Royal encounter at Buckingham Palace, United Kingdom



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, met King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, and also graced the King's coronation on May 6, 2023.



Donning his colourful regalia, Otumfuo was captured in a handshake with King Charles who was in a beautiful blue suit with a blue tie to match.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was welcomed to Buckingham Palace by King Charles III together with his wife Lady Julia.



Lady Julia on her part wore a beautifully designed ‘Kaba’ and ‘Slit’ made from kente which complimented her husband’s attire.



The three were also captured in another photo with King Charles ‘sandwiched’ by the two Ghanaian royals.



2. Dormaahene vs Otumfuo over kingship debate



A controversy emerged when Dormaahene Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II questioned the use of the title 'king' for the Asantehene.



He clarified that, as per the Chieftaincy Act of Ghana, the paramount chief holds the highest position among chiefs, dispelling the notion of ‘king’ in the country.



This dispute brought attention to the dynamics of traditional leadership and the interpretation of historical events.



However, Otumfuo restated how the Dormaa traditional area became a paramountcy, stating that it took a decision of a former occupant of the Golden Stool for that to happen.



Addressing his people at an Asanteman Council meeting at the Manhyia Palace on October 19, 2023, the Asantehene said there was the need to revisit history to combat efforts from some quarters to distort history.



Dormaahene, subsequently, issued a rebuttal to the Asantehene's position on events.



3. Otumfuo destools chiefs over misconduct



The Asantehene, was on a ‘rampage’ in the year 2023, showing no mercy to his sub-chiefs who have misconducted themselves.



He destooled at least six (6) chiefs, including some he has described as his friends, reprimanding them in the full glare of the public.



The destoolments happened for different reasons including abandonment of stool, illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) as well as land issues.



Some of these affected chiefs include; Antoahene, Nana Owusu Agyeman I, Kwasohene Nana Nketia Boampon, Bekwai-Abodomhene Nana Saforo Koto, Nkonsonhene/ Aduamoahene, Nana Osei Tiri II, Kwaprehene Baffour Adu-Gyamfi Kumanini, Abuontemhene Nana Kwaku Duah III among others.



4. "Heal Komfo Anokye" project



In a bid to address the deteriorating state of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Otumfuo initiated the "Heal Komfo Anokye" project, urging households to contribute at least GH¢200 monthly for the renovation.



The project was to mobilize $10 million to renovate the 70-year-old facility.



In his address at the official launch of the Asantehene’s fundraising campaign in aid of the comprehensive renovation of KATH Old Blocks as part of the legacy projects to mark the 25th anniversary of his enstoolment, Otumfuo bemoaned the sorry state of the Teaching Hospital.



He implored all residents in the region to make it a sole commitment to assist the renovation drive of the facility by donating cash sums periodically.



5. Court blocks Dormaahene from attending Berekumhene's funeral



A Sunyani High Court issued an injunction preventing the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II from participating in the burial rites of the late Paramount Chief of Berekum Traditional Area, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



The court's decision followed legal action initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, who expressed concerns about potential disruptions to peace due to conflicting attendance plans during the burial.



An advertised program by the Berekum Traditional Council outlined the attendance of the Dormaahene, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Members of the Bono Regional and National Houses of Chiefs, and other dignitaries on Wednesday, November 22, with the Asantehene scheduled for Thursday, November 23.



Traditionally, the Asantehene is expected to be the last to attend the burial, given his authority to enstool a new chief in the Berekum Traditional Area, a report by mypublisher24.com said.





