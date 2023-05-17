2023 Pilgrimage: New Hajj Board chairman leads delegation to inspect facilities in Saudi Arabia

General News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

A delegation of the newly-formed board of the Pilgrims Affairs of Ghana (Hajj Board) is on their way to Saudi Arabia to inspect facilities ahead of the 2023 Hajj.



The delegation, led by the Board Chairman, Hon. Ben Abdallah Banda, will embark on a three-day inspection of facilities and logistics such as accommodation and transportation as well as hold meetings with key stakeholders.



These facilities and logistics were procured before the new board was established and the visit, according to the board, will give them first-hand knowledge before the 6000 Ghanaian pilgrims embark on the trip next month.



"Since our appointment, we have had series of engagements with various stakeholders in Ghana, and this visit is to give us a deep insight into what has been arranged," Ben Abdallah Banda said.



"We have to see things on the ground for first hand information and further engage, where necessary, to ensure all is well before the pilgrims start arriving," he added.



The first batch of Ghana's Hajj pilgrims are expected to leave Ghana for Saudi Arabia on June 9, 2023.