2023 HACSA Sankofa Summit set for July 24

Diasporia News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: HACSA

This year’s HACSA Sankofa Summit and Heritage Experience, which provides a platform for global citizens to collaborate on development projects, is set to take place in Accra from July 24 to 30, 2023.



Organised by the Heritage and Cultural Society of Africa (HACSA) Foundation, the annual event, which will feature a conference and charity gala at the Kempinski Hotel on July 24th, has the theme, “Connecting Generations: Culturally, Socially, Intellectually.”



The week-long summit aims to draw together inﬂuencers, industry leaders, philanthropists, and change-makers from around the world, with a shared vision of empowering communities and fostering a sustainable future in Africa and globally.



HACSA’s summits provide a wide range of engaging and informative events including heritage tours, keynote speeches, panel discussions cultural displays, entertainment and social events, and serves as a platform for inspiration, collaboration, and collective action, focusing on key areas such as education, economic development, innovation and environmental sustainability.



A statement issued by the Foundation to announce the event, explains that “by harnessing the power of partnerships and innovative solutions, the Summit seeks to address pressing global challenges and create lasting positive change.”



It said keynote speakers at the Sankofa Summit include renowned experts, thought leaders, and inﬂuential figures who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. Their insights, experiences, and success stories will serve as a guiding light, inspiring attendees to become catalysts for transformation within their communities.



Speakers include award-winning actor, Adjetey Anang, the chairperson of Opportunity Finance Network, Donna Gambrell, and renowned photographer and founder of the Dikan Center, Paul Ninson, the statement said, adding that Lady Julia Osei Tutu, wife of the Asantehene, will deliver the keynote address at the charity gala.



According to the Foundation, the proceeds from the gala will be dedicated to funding education programmes, and initiatives for underprivileged youth in Africa and Diaspora communities. These include HACSA’s Lifeline for Africa Programme implemented in collaboration with The Africa Freelancers College.



These programmes provide tuition free training in ICT, entrepreneurship and creative skills to talented youth and women.



As part of the summit, participants would tour some key historical sites including the Elmina and Cape Coast Castles, Ussher Fort, Jamestown Light House, Brazil House, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Akwamufie Royal Palace and Museum.