2023 Budget: Media has something to celebrate - Tema MCE

General News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has pointed out that the 2023 budget ought to be a document that lifts the mood within the media, especially the broadcast sector.



This is because, according to him, the draft Budget provides the government's assurance that the broadcasting Bill will finally be laid before Parliament in the coming year.



“I think the media has something good to celebrate because through this budget, the government has nourished its commitment to pass the broadcasting Bill that you and the media have been clamouring for,” he said on the sidelines of this year’s commemoration of the Farmers’ Day in Tema.



He points out that the Bill, when laid and eventually passed, will serve to compass the broadcasting sector, “and eliminate the excesses that have plagued the broadcasting sector for so long.”



On 24th November, 2022, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2023 budget and many have criticized that the budget’s focus was too heavy on the economy to the neglect of other important sectors.



However, as the Tema MCE points out, the other sectors, including the media, were served in the budget as well, with the media for instance being given the good news that the broadcasting Bill will finally be laid before Parliament in 2023.

According to the Bill, the Ministry of Information will, “lay the Broadcasting Bill before Parliament for consideration.”



Also, the same Ministry will “lay the subsidiary legislation for the RTI Act before Parliament; and continue to work with other stakeholders to curb fake news, disinformation, and misinformation.”



The MCE said that when the Bill is laid, it will bring sanity into broadcasting in the country so that excesses such as open solicitation of clients for money rituals will be put to an end.



“I remember how the country was thrown into anguish when some two teenagers conspired and murdered a young boy for money rituals in 2021. The government came under a lot of pressure and of course our detractors said we were not serious about stemming such media mishaps. Today, we are finally at the place where the media will be given what it wants.”



He pointed out that the government is committing to things like tabling the broadcasting Bill in spite of the economic crisis because “it has not lost direction.”

He therefore urged Ghanaians to keep on keeping faith with the government.