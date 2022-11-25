2023 Budget: Maintain your position to make Ghanaians proud - Martin Kpebu to MPs

General News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Private Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has said that Ghanaians would be proud of their representatives in Parliament(MPs) if they maintain their decision to boycott the 2023 Budget presentation.



According to him, the decision would expose the President’s incompetency in governance and development.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he shared, “The 98 MPs would disgrace themselves if they go back on their decision, they have to stand by it because Ghanaians would applaud them for standing their grounds and that will let the President know he doesn’t know anything about governance” he said.



He continued, “they had a meeting with the President and told him but he didn’t listen and they came out to say it but the president called them again and forced them to agree that Ken Ofori Atta should read the budget but they came out again and said they

didn’t agree “.



He revealed that a letter released by the Majority Chief Whip, Annor Dompreh has ruined everything but yet still it would be advisable to relax until the budget presentation is over to know the MPs' next line of action.



“The letter from Annor Dompreh has spoilt everything but the 98 MPs are courageous, that's why I’m saying we should wait till the end of the budget reading, maybe there is a new development that’s why the MPs are not saying anything about it,” he stated.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to present before Parliament the 2023 Annual Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government today, Thursday, November 24, 2022.



The budget reading which was supposed to have been read on Tuesday, November 15, was postponed due to the government’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



However, there had been some grievances within the majority caucus in Parliament as to who to present it.



According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, who doubles as spokesperson for the aggrieved ruling New Patriotic Party MPs, the 98 MPs would boycott the budget reading should Ken Ofori Atta be the one to present it.