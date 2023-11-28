2023 BECE: WAEC concludes investigations into alleged examination malpractices by 2,000 candidates in Ashanti Region

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The West African Examination Council, (WAEC) has said it has concluded investigations into the alleged examination malpractice by some Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates (BECE) in the 2023 examination.



According to WAEC, they have detected the students under investigation who cheated during the examination.



The Branch Controller of WAEC for the Ashanti Region, Divine Walanyo Agbonyo in an interview with OTEC News said a decision will be taken on the matter for the students to know their fate.



WAEC placed over 2,000 candidates who partook in the 2023 BECE under investigation due to suspected malpractice.



The candidates were subsequently invited to WAEC’s offices to answer questions about alleged irregularities detected during the exams.



The council is withholding the results of some subjects for these candidates until the final determination of the matter.



Mr. Walanyo revealed that some evidence they obtained proves clearly that some students cheated.



"You will realize that, in a particular school, in a hall, all the questions they answered were correct for everyone, with the same answers, in the event they had the answer wrong, it was still the same answers", he said.