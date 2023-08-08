2023 BECE: Transition to one paper per day – KMA Education Director to WAEC

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Education Director of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. David Oppong, has joined the chorus of voices advocating a change in the scheduling of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Currently, BECE candidates are required to sit for two papers per day, a practice that has prompted calls for both the government and the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) to reconsider the structure and alleviate the pressure on the candidates during the exam period.



During his visit to several examination centers where the BECE is being administered, Mr. Oppong expressed his support for the proposed change TO Class News' Elisha Adarkwah in an exclusive interview.



He lauded the idea of having candidates write only one paper per day, deeming it an excellent suggestion.



He emphasised that such a shift in the examination schedule would not only afford the candidates more adequate rest but also alleviate the stress and anxiety that often accompany the exam process.



Mr. Oppong, in light of these benefits, urged both the government and WAEC to seriously consider implementing this modification.



He stressed the potential positive impact on the candidates' performance and overall well-being.



This year's BECE started on Monday, 7 August 2023.



The over 600,000 candidates sitting the BECE represent a substantial increase of 5.4% compared to the previous year.



The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) revealed that the candidates consist of approximately 300,323 males and 300,391 females, hailing from both private and public Junior High Schools. A total of 18,993 educational institutions will participate in the examination, with 2,137 centers designated to accommodate the candidates.



For Private Candidates, there will be an entry figure of 1,743 candidates, comprising 889 males and 854 females. This marks a significant rise compared to the 1,132 candidates in 2022.



The examination will be meticulously managed by a well-prepared team, including 2,023 supervisors, 1,816 assistant supervisors, and 19,384 invigilators. To ensure smooth conduct, fifteen centers, primarily located in regional capitals, have been chosen for the BECE for Private candidates.



The students embarked on their journey with Religious and Moral Education and English Language papers. Over the following days, they will tackle other subjects, culminating in the French paper on Friday.