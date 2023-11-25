2023 BECE: Government owes WAEC over GH¢80m - Akatsi North MP

General News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

The government owes the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for the BECE conducted in 2023, where 471,277 candidates were registered at a cost of GH¢80,164,217.70.



This is according to the Member of Parliament for Akatsi North Constituency, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe.



His comments come on the back of the government's statement that it has paid for the registration of the 2023 BECE candidates.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on November 24, 2023, the MP said the government currently owes WAEC over GH¢50 million.



"Government paid GH¢50,541,200.00. There is an arrears of GH¢29,623,17.00. So where from this information that government had paid for the registration of BECE candidates? It is not true, it is all lies," he said.



According to him, the government hasn't been able to complete payment for the 2022 and 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) examination that was held in the country.



He contended that, "Mr Speaker, as we speak right now, government is unable to complete payment also for WASSCE this year. The government is owing GH¢55 million for the conduct of WASSCE 2023 and I can say also on authority Mr Speaker that government is also owing for 2022 WASSCE of GH¢9,700,870.42 Government has not paid and the minister is claiming that they have completed payment. Mr Speaker, this is not true!"



The Akatsi North MP further challenged the Minister of Finance to submit records that show the government has completed payments.



