2022 World Cup: The six Black Stars players who did not play in Qatar

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana assembled 55 players on a provisional list before the number was pruned further down to 26 as per FIFA regulations for the 2022 World Cup.



One thing was clear, that not all the players will play a starting role for the side because only 11 could start each game.



There was also the case where due to limited substitutions and the tactical disposition that a coach wishes to deploy, he coul bring on only five players - be they strikers, midfielders, defenders or even a goalkeeper as substitutes.



Three matches on, the Black Stars were dumped out of the World Cup scoring five, conceding seven and winning a match in between two losses to finish bottom of Group H.



Below are the players who did not get to make their World Cup debut



a. Manaf Nurudeen



b. Danlad Ibrahim



c. Joseph Aidoo



d. Elisha Owusu



e. Daniel Barnieh Afriyie



f. Kamal Sowah



Match Report: Uruguay vs. Ghana



The Black Stars of Ghana had one task going into their final Group H fixture at the 2022 World Cup.



Win at all costs, worse case draw against Uruguay and secure passage into the Round-of-16 stage of the competition.



The match was, however, settled with three major incidents in the first half. A penalty miss by Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew, when the score was goalless.



Then Giorgian de Arrascaeta's two goals for Uruguay which came in quick succession, consigned the Black Stars to a second World Cup defeat against the South Americans who broke hearts of Africans in 2010.



Their 2 - 0 victory over the Black Stars was, however, not enough to get them through to the next round of the tournament as South Korea beat Portugal 2-1.



With Uruguay in dire need of a third goal to progress to the next round of the World Cup, Suarez was reduced to tears as efforts to score another goal proved futile.



Portugal and South Korea advanced from Group H as Uruguay and Ghana exited the tournament after finished 3rd and 4th respectively.



The full 26-man squad is below:



GOALKEEPERS



1. Manaf Nurudeen

2. Danlad Ibrahim

3. Lawrence Ati Zigi



DEFENDERS



4. Denis Odoi

5. Tariq Lamptey

6. Alidu Seidu

7. Daniel Amartey

8. Joseph Aidoo

9. Alexander Djiku

10. Mohammed Salisu

11. Abdul-Rahman Baba

12. Gideon Mensah



13. Andre Ayew

14. Thomas Partey

15. Elisha Owusu

16. Salis Abdul Samed

17. Mohammed Kudus

18. Daniel Kofi Kyereh



STRIKERS



19. Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

20. Kamal Sowah

21. Issahaku Abdul Fatawu

22. Osman Bukari

23. Inaki Williams

24. Antoine Semenyo

25. Jordan Ayew

26. Kamaldeen Sulemana



