2022 World Cup: Sports Ministry gave political parties full sponsorship to Qatar - Nana Ofori alleges

General News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

The National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu, has alleged that the Ministry of Youth and Sports gave full sponsorship to political parties in the country to attend the ongoing 2022 Qatar World Cup.



The PPP chairman said that he was informed of this by one of the leaders of the political parties, who is now in Qatar through sponsorship.



In a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Ofori added that his party was not given the said package by the ministry.



"My colleagues in the other political parties got tickets and full packages to attend the World Cup. One of them in Qatar called to ask me whether I was there and I said no.



"He told me that the sports ministry had given packages to the various political parties. And I said the PPP had not received this package because we have become persona non grata," he said in Twi.



Ussif Mustapha, Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports, stated before the World Cup began that the government would not be sponsoring supporters to Qatar due to the country's current economic difficulties.



"In view of the current situation our country finds itself in, government has decided it won't be financing supporters to the World Cup.



"As we have already announced, interested Ghanaians desiring to travel to Qatar for the World Cup can do it through Kenpong Travel and Tour, the official travel agency appointed by the Ministry," Ussif Mustapha is quoted as having said by sportnewsafrica.com.



Meanwhile, the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana, won their second match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in what was a dramatic match as they beat South Korea 3-2 at the Education City Stadium.



The Black Stars had to sit tight as the Koreans kept probing and pressing Ghana in the final minutes of the game for an equalizer.



Two goals from star attacker Mohammed Kudus and defender Mohammed Salisu gave the stars the much-needed win after losing their first match to Portugal.



The stars now sit second in Group H of the World Cup and will be facing Uruguay in their final group match on Friday, December 2, 2022.



IB/SEA