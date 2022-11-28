2022 World Cup: 'It’s an open group; anything can happen'— Otto Addo on Ghana’s qualification chances

General News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: GNA

Otto Addo Head Coach of the Black Stars, is uncertain of Ghana’s qualification chances to the next stage of the FIFA World Cup as the Stars try to punch their way through of Group H, consisting Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Ghana succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to 2016 European champions Portugal in the opening Group H match, whiles South Korea laboured to a goalless draw game with Uruguay last Thursday.



This put Portugal ahead of the group with three points, with Korea and Uruguay on one point apiece – while Ghana, Africa hopes – dangle at the bottom with no point – making the group an open one with equal chances for any team to progress to the round of 16.



At a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Centre on Sunday ahead of the match against the Tigers of Asia on Monday, Coach Addo tipped Portugal as the first team to qualify, saying “It’s an equal group, anything can happen but at the moment it looks like Portugal is ahead of the group to progress”.



He added that the team would work and do its best to advance to the next stage. “We would try our best and work hard to qualify as a group and we will need every player to achieve this,” he said.



Ghana’s best performance at the Mundial is a quarter-final berth and the Stars seek to better the feat – hence qualifying from the group stage.