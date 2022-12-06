2022 IN REVIEW: Four times Akufo-Addo made international headlines in 2022

General News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Captivating speeches that make international news headlines and gain applause from the global community have been a feature of the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



One of such speeches was Akufo-Addo’s address to Ghanaians during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, where he said, "We knew what to do to bring the economy back to life, but not how to bring people back to life."



2022 was no different, with the president delivering an enchanting speech at the United Nations General Assembly and an interesting interview on the BBC. But this time around, the president also made international headlines for the wrong reasons.



This article looks at four times President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made headlines in the international media in the year.



Away! away! - Akufo-Addo booed on stage at Global Citizen Festival in Accra



One of the unfortunate incidents that happened was the booing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as he was delivering a speech at the Global Citizen Festival, a global entertainment event, held at the Black Star Square in Accra.



Thousands of patrons were at the venue to witness the Global Citizen Festival, which had a number of local and international artistes performing.



When it was the turn of the president to make his presentation, a section of the crowd began clapping and chanting 'away, away..."



"The whole world is in Ghana today," the president is heard saying in a video sighted by GhanaWeb amid the 'away, away,' chants.



The chants subsided, and the president continued with his remarks from the brightly lit stage.







Musician 'exposes' Akufo-Addo over graphic theft



President Akufo-Addo was also accused of plagiarizing excerpts of a music video of a Ghanaian musician in a tourism promotional video he shared on social media.



The allegation that the president plagiarized excerpts of the music video made international headlines, with the BBC reporting it instead of its message of encouraging people to visit Ghana.



On September 27, 2022, a video was shared on Twitter by the President of Ghana to promote tourism in the country and welcome expatriates into the country.



The video caption read, "Beneath the deep blue sky, the Black Star is calling. Follow the stars and let them take you on a journey of our people. I invite everyone to the country at the centre of the world."



In a tweet that highlighted the tweet, Kirani Ayat, a Ghanaian artiste, said the president had used his video without consulting him.



According to Ayat, this was after the Ministry of Tourism failed to heed his [Kirani Ayat] plea to use the song ‘GUDA’ to endorse tourism in the North.



"The president of Ghana has used my video "GUDA" in this ad to promote Ghana. I was actively reaching out to the Ministry of Tourism in 2018/19 to use this video to push tourism in the North and got NO reply, yet today it’s in an ad and no one reached out to me for permission," he shared.





