2022 Hogbetsotso: Ghanaians have seen the difference between NDC, NPP – Mahama

General News of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has bemoaned the current hardships Ghanaians are going through under the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking to some NDC members in the Volta Region on Friday, November 5, 2022, when he paid a courtesy call on the Awomamefia (Paramount King) of Anlo, Togbui Sri III during the 2022 Hogbetsotso celebration, Mahama intimated that Ghanaians now realise how good his government was having tasted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



He added that because Ghanaians have now realised how good his government was, they are going to vote massively to bring back the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 general elections



“I know that things are very hard in Ghana, it is not easy at all. At the time we were in government, they (the current government) thought it was an easy thing, they didn’t know what it was like to handle a country like Ghana.



“Today, they have learnt their experience. And so don’t lose hope. I’m sure that the people of Ghana have seen the difference between the NDC and the current administration. And that in 2024 what will they do? They will return the NDC back to power,” Mahama said.



Watch the former president’s remarks and how he was welcome in the volta region below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:IB/BOG