2022 Farmers Day: Watch Black Stars players celebrate Ghanaian farmers

Farmers across the nation are being celebrated for their illustriousness and hard work today, Friday, December 2, 2022.



The Black Stars, who face Uruguay in their last group game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, were not left out in the celebration of Ghanaian farmers.



In a video message which was sighted by GhanaWeb, the stars led by their Captain André Ayew, thanked farmers in the country for feeding Ghanaians.



Most of the stars took their turn to celebrate farmers well before a group happy Farmers' Day wish.



Stars including Alexander Djiku, and Daniel Amartey can be seen in the video wishing Ghanaians farmers well.



Farmers’ Day is celebrated every year on the first Friday of December. This year’s event which is themed; “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition” is being held in the Eastern Region.



The 2022 celebration, which is the 38th edition of the National Farmers’ Day, began with a National Agricultural Fair from Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and will be climaxed today with a Grand Durbar and Awards Ceremony.



Watch the Black Stars Farmers Day message below:





