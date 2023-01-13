2022 BECE results to be released January 19 – Education Ministry PRO

General News of Friday, 13 January 2023

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, has said that the results of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will be released on January 19, 2023.



According to myjoyonline.com, the public relations officer of the ministry made this revelation on JoyNews’ AM Show on Friday, January 13, 2023.



Kwasi Kwarteng said that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has indicated that all is set for the results to be released on the said date.



“Our checks with WAEC show that hopefully by 19th January, the BECE results will be in,” he is quoted to have said by myjoyonline.com.



Kwasi Kwarteng said that the ministry is determined to ensure that first-year students who will be placed at the various senior high schools across the country go to school early.



“This year, the placement will be quite earlier. Instead of March, we are looking at February so that students can get to school quite earlier,” he said.



He, therefore, urged the students to check their school placement as soon as they are released and start the necessary processes to ensure they are admitted on time.



Over 552,000 final-year students from 18,501 Junior High Schools (JHSs) across the country took part in the examination in October 2022.



