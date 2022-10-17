2022 BECE: Students express joy after first paper

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022

The 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) commenced today, Monday, October 17, 2022.



Over 552,000 final-year students from 18,501 Junior High Schools (JHSs) across the country are expected to take part in the examination.



GhanaWeb visited some of the centres in Accra to interact with the students, teachers, and supervisors on how the examination is going so far.



At the Accra Academy School BECE centre, most of the students were elated after completing the first paper of their first external examination in Ghana.



Some of the students said that even though they were nervous at the start of the examination, they became calm after a few minutes after the first paper of the day, Social Studies, had started.



"The social studies paper was good; it was manageable. We are just hoping for the best," a candidate from the Kaneshi Bishop School, Martha Boateng, said.



"At first, there was a little fear in me, but later I became calm because it was just like the normal papers we used to write, like the mock examinations," she added.



The teachers who spoke to GhanaWeb also indicated that they were getting good feedback from their students.



The Assistant Headteacher for Kaneshi Bishop JHS, John Kolou, said that his students told him that all expectations were met.



He indicated that he was also impressed with how the examination was going so far because there was no delay in the commencement of the exams.



"When they (the candidates) came out, they said it was okay. I believe it was because we covered a lot during the preparation that made them have it on the easier," he said.



The supervisor of the centre, who is also the assistant headmaster of the Accra Academy in charge of academics, John Odame Adjei, said that all the students expected for the examination were present on the first day.



Odame Adjei added that no examination malpractice was recorded at the centre.



"We had a total of 367 candidates; 205 were girls, and 162 were boys. The exams started on time. We had no malpractice. All the students were present. The head teachers of the various JHS were very cooperative. They brought their students too, very early," he said.



Ten schools, including Pentecost JHS, Class Peter JHS, Idle Community School, Bubuashie SDA JHS, Bubuashie Cable and Wireless JHS, and Happy Home Academy, will be taking the exams at Accra Academy.



The 2022 BECE is expected to end on Friday, October 21, 2022.



Social Studies and Information Technology are to be written today (October 17); on Tuesday, October 18, Mathematics Basic Design and Technology; on Wednesday, October 19, English Language and Religious and Moral Education; on Thursday, October 20, Integrated Science and Ghanaian Language; and on Friday, October 21, French.



