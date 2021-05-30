2021 census: Ellembelle DCE charges census officials to count all PWDs, street families

Regional News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Kwasi Bonzoh, has charged the qualified census officers to count all residents including persons with disabilities (PWDs).



"In the spirit of leaving no one behind, the census shall cover all members of our society including the vulnerable and the disadvantaged members of our society, such as persons living with disabilities (PLWDs), orphans and vulnerable children, the elderly, and even street families and I will urge the Census officials to count everybody without discrimination," he said.



The DCE made this statement during the launch of the 30 days countdown to the 2021 Population and Housing Census Night.



He also urged all residents of Ellembelle District to welcome the census officers into their communities by giving them the necessary information.



"I, therefore, take this opportunity to urge all persons, both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians who may be resident or non-resident, but maybe in the Ellembelle District Assembly on the Census Night (27th June 2021) to be ready to welcome Census officials into their communities and places of residence and provide the necessary information for their enumeration," he pleaded.



The DCE also pledged that the Ellembelle District Assembly is ready to assist and make sure that the census goes on smoothly with no disruption.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to emphasize that all personal information provided to the census officials would not be disclosed to the general public.



"Please bear with the Census officials as they go about their business and provide complete and accurate information to them. Remember: the information you provide to the Census official is strictly confidential; it will be handled only by persons who have taken the “Oath of Secrecy” under the Statistical Service Act 2019 (Act 1003)," he said.



The DCE beseeched all political parties, religious leaders, civil society leaders, among others to use their platforms to support the census progress for the sake of Ellembelle District's progress.



He stated, "I would also like to make a special plea to the media, including the social media users. This is not the time to create controversy and confusion around this important national development activity. Note that; Census data will save lives and livelihoods. With that in mind, I want to encourage you to do the right thing and support publicity, education and advocacy activities by conveying only reliable information and facilitate constructive discussions on issues around the Census."



"Remember the Census is a very important national exercise and is done only once every decade, hence the need for us to support it fully to be successful," he stressed.



The primary goal of the census is to count each person and structure in the geographical space of Ghana.



This year's Census Night is slated for June 27, 2021.



Meanwhile, the enumeration of persons in households and long-stay institutions will be enumerated from 28th June to July 11, 2021.