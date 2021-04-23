2021 World Book Day: Ghana Literary Foundation Launch “Ghana Book Club”

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Ghana Book Club

To mark the 2021 UNESCO World Book day which is celebrated world over on the 23rd of April every year, the Ghana Literary Prize Foundation which was launched 7 years ago at the British Council Accra on 14th June 2014 has initiated a Ghana Book Club, which is aimed at encouraging book reading among Ghanaians thereby enhancing literacy.



The Ghana Book Club is all about selecting exceptional books written by Ghanaians in the field of Literary Fiction, Non Fiction and Children’s book, and an international book by a non Ghanaian ,one from each category and promote it for public reading for a month and organize a meet for those that read the books to come together and discuss the books as well as an have interactive session with the authors that are available.



The Technical Director of the Book Club, Selassie Davies Lore, a former UN volunteer expressed concern over the decline in the reading culture of our society.



“it is becoming alarming the decline in the reading culture of our society , and we saw the need to raise this by initiating a Ghana Book Club which will keep discussion on books and reading in the public domain every month , we are of the belief that this will go a long way in endearing average members of the society into reading, creative writing, and also assist our publishing industry as well’’



“We are encouraging Ghanaians to come on this adventure with us and are also soliciting for assistance of the entire Ghanaians in pursuing this goal of introducing an exciting and rewarding activity to celebrate the best books and their authors in the Ghanaian community. ” She concluded



The Monthly book club will be featuring The Return Series in honour of the literary works of Diaspora Africans that have returned to Ghana, in an effort of appreciating their bravery for taking the homecoming initiative, thereby strengthening Ghana’s position as a destination of choice for Africans in the Diaspora world over, as well as the amplifying the effort of the BEYOND THE YEAR OF RETURN Project.



In Support of the project EPP Books one of the leading Book Distribution and Services Company in the nation has donated Books valued at Ghc 785 to the Book Club in which the Ghana Book Club has selected two works among the 4 books for reading in the Month of May.



Books are proven metaphorical passport to other’s experience and situations, a wondrous trip to diverse cultures and societies. The shortest way to travel is by reading we invite you to join us on this journey.