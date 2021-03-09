General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

2021 SoNA and Budget will focus on post-COVID-19 recovery – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

This year’s State of the Nation Address and Budget statement will largely focus on government’s effort in steering the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.



President Akufo-Addo will be focusing more on measures being put in place to help the economy recover from the shocks of COVID-19 in his address on Tuesday.



According to the Information minister, “the president is prioritizing the post-COVID-19 recovery program as one of his major focal points ahead of the State of the Nation address. The effect of the pandemic is a sharp reversal of the macroeconomic progress of the country”.



“The post-COVID-19 recovery is the key pillar on which the second term of the Akufo-Addo government hinges. It’s key because without it, there will be little foundation to build on,” the Ofoase Ayirebi MP told th media at Peduase Monday.



Mr. Nkrumah revealed that the second term agenda of the Akufo-Addo government will focus mainly on three key areas which include how to end the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing a robust economic recovery program and also implement the second phase of the government’s transformation agenda.



On the question of who will read the budget statement, the information minister disclosed that the minister of Government Business in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu will be