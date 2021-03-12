General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: My News GH

2021 SONA reflected the weakness of the opposition – Kwesi Pratt lashes NDC MPs

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Junior has relaunched an attack on National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers describing them as weak giving the government a field day to operate.



He is shocked that the NDC MPs are unable to use their numbers to stop a hundred percent grasp of the executive of Parliament despite assurances it was determined to put the Akufo-Addo led administration on its toes.



Speaking on last Tuesday’s State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Metro TV Monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the veteran journalist expressed disappointment in the MPs.



Whereas he expected them to stand to the task of being a responsible opposition, he felt let down giving room for the President to give hint of reintroducing the controversial Agyapa Deal which was withdrawn



“For me following from the theme, SONA yesterday reflected the weakness of the opposition and the inability of the opposition to use its numbers in parliament to stop a hundred percent control of parliament by the Executive. What reflected that was the President’s threat to reintroduce the Agyapa Deal. What gave the President the confidence to do that? This was a deal that was withdrawn by the government itself, whose implementation was stopped by the government itself”, he disclosed



While delivering his first State of the Nation address in his second term in office, Nana Akufo-Addo hinted that the controversial deal that failed to see the light of day in the 7th Parliament will be resurrected in the 8th Parliament.