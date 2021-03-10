General News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

2021 SONA: Akufo-Addo repackaged old addresses – Kpando MP

Della Sowah, the Member of Parliament for Kpando says the Statement of the Nation Address delivered by President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, was a ‘repackage’ of previous addresses.



She stated that the first State of the Nation Address of 2021 made her more pessimistic about the country’s future.



She was particularly not happy with the president’s silence on issues of the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer community in Ghana.



In the wisdom of the Kpando MP, the exclusion of the LGBTQ topic in the address makes it uninspiring.



“The address was repackaging of the 2020 ones. The LGBTQ+ issue is what everyone wanted him to comment but there was no sign of that but there was Agyapa. In Ghana, 70% are Christians and 81% are Muslims and 5% belong to the Traditional Religion. Which of these religions subscribe to the LGBTQ+. The nation is calling for the president to make a statement on LGBTQ and that was not done. So I will say that it was uninspiring,” she said.



The LGBTQ issue appears to be of huge interest to the Minority MPs as it was one of the first ills Haruna Iddrisu, the leader of the minority caucus, identified the speech.



Taking turn to second the motion for the adjournment of sitting, the Minority Leader said parliament was the best avenue for the president to state his position on the matter.



"Mr Speaker as noted by my colleague, President Nana Addo has discharged his constitutional obligation noting that Nana back, Agyapa back with no comment on LGBTQ".