2021 Ramadan: Let's use this period of purity to pray - Vice President Bawumia urges

13 April 2021

Source: presidency.gov.gh

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged his fellow Muslims across the country to remember the nation and their loved ones in prayers as they begin the annual, month-long Ramadan fast today.



In a message posted on his Facebook page this morning, Dr. Bawumia urged Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray for the prosperity of Ghana and their loved ones.



"On the occasion of the commencement of Ramadan, I extend my warm wishes to Muslims in Ghana and around the world, as we observe the month-long fast," Dr. Bawumia wrote.



"Let us use this period of devotion and purity to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of our country, and the well being of loved ones."



The Vice President also urged all Muslims to use the month of Ramadan to reinforce the importance of peaceful coexistence between Muslims and people of other faith.



"The sacred month of Ramadan offers a unique opportunity to renew our faith in the Almighty Allah, and also show love and kindness to all, regardless of their religious affiliation, to reinforce the importance of our peaceful coexistence as a people," he added.



With COVID-19 still around, Dr. Bawumia reminded Muslims about the pandemic and urged them to continue to observe safety protocols, especially in mosques.