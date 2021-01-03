General News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2021 Prophecies: Akufo-Addo will attract an international award – Prophet

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will, in the coming weeks, receive a prestigious international award from some global leaders, leader of Alive Chapel International, Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako has prophesied.



According to him, this will form part of what God has promised and the covenant he shares with the president.



While highlighting some new prophecies to his congregation, Sunday, January 3, 2021 he said; “…and also I saw the world leaders carrying something beautiful like gold. They all came together and gave him (Akufo-Addo) an award. Yes, I saw world leaders who flew into this country and they gave Akufo-Addo an award”.



In an attempt to give timelines for the manifestation of the prophecy, Prophet Salifu said “I don’t know what it is but he (Akufo-Addo) attracted an award. The Lord said I should tell him, this year, from now to June the president is going to be awarded from the international community”.



Prophet Salifu further said persons who have prophesied about the death of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his second term will be put to shame.



He added that “… the Lord said go tell the president that ‘I brought him to be a leader of this country and I will keep him, I’ll save him, I’ll keep him alive. I will establish a covenant of life so those who think that the president will die within four years those people shall be put to shame…’ The man shall finish his work and live more years and he shall see the glory of God”.





