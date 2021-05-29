2021 Population and Housing Census will be digitalized – Statistical Services

General News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

The Head of Publicity, Education, and Advocacy for the 2021 Census, Francis Nyarko Larbi, has announced that the 2021 census will be conducted digitally.



He shared that the use of paper questionnaires in the conduct of the census as done in previous years will be a thing of the past.



According to him, this means has become especially necessary as the United Nations has recommended that all countries conducting a population census use a digital means.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he explained: “A little changes will apply in this year’s Population and Housing Census (PHC). In the past, we used paper but this time, the United Nations wants every country doing the PHC to use digital means. This allows the improvement in data collection and more correct data to be collected. Unlike digital means, there is a lot of information that the paper questionnaire cannot capture. Because we will use digital means we will be able to get all the information we need. So, it is going to be a digital census”.



Commenting on how the digital system can be implemented in rural areas, he shared that the Service had already conducted a trial census in these areas and assured that everything will take place as planned.



Francis Nyarko Larbi shared that already the Vice President Dr. Bawumia had launched a publicity and preparation campaign dubbed “100 Days Countdown to the 2021 Population and Housing Census” to prepare the citizenry for this event.



He added that President Nana Addo is set to launch the 30-days countdown to the 2021 Population and Housing Census today.



On Friday 19th March 2021, His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana announced 27th June 2021 as the Census Night date for upcoming Ghana’s 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).



The 2021 PHC was initially scheduled to be conducted in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Service is on course for the collection of data in the second quarter of the year.