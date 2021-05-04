2021 Population Census: Produce disability-inclusive data – GFD tells GSS

General News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD) has asked the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to scale up disability data collection in the 2021 Population and Housing Census slated for June, 27, 2021.



According to the GFD, there are emerging trends that GSS ought to adopt in order to capture persons with disabilities during the exercise.



Speaking at the Engagement Session with the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) held at Paloma Hotel in Accra recently, Executive Director for the GFD, Rita Kusi Kyeremaa urged the GSS to focus on improving the availability of quality data on persons with disabilities for national development.



According to her, the challenges with data collection and policy formulation in Ghana in relation to Persons With Disability are surmountable.



“We need to do more to ensure that all category of persons with disability are included in the data collection process,” she stated.



She however pointed out: “It has been a challenge, especially at the national level looking at the data we have on disability. And so before 2010 Census we had some engagement with the Ghana Statistical Service about disability inclusion. At the time we were all embracing the critical need for data to promote disability inclusion,” she disclosed.



Madam Kusi Kyeremaa said in view of challenges in the past, the Washington Group came up with a set of questions to bridge the gap in inclusion and participation between persons with disabilities and person without disabilities.



“So we then think that that is a global framework for data collection. As a disability movement we picked that up and began engagement with the relevant authorities and institutions on how to include data on disability, and ensure that there is proper segregation to enhance the data we have in Ghana,” she reiterated.



In an interview with Kasapafmonline.com, the Head of Instrument Development Planning and Analysis at the GSS, Mr. Godwin Gyebi expressed commitment to disability inclusion in the upcoming 2021 Population and Housing Census.



He said the questions for the census captures persons who have difficulty and not able to perform certain activities.



“So we want the general public to let us know persons who have difficulty on maybe, hearing, seeing, speech among others,” he added.