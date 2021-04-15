2021 Population Census: CAPI technology won’t hinder collection of data – Dr. Atiglo

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Senior Researcher at the Regional Institute for Population Studies, University of Ghana, Dr Yaw Atiglo, says the introduction of the Computer Aided Personal Interviewer (CAPI) will not affect the data collection process of this year’s Population and Housing Census.



The CAPI, according to Dr. Atiglo, uses “technology to do data collection, thus, providing a more efficient use for data collection and management [thereby] allowing for the early release of results.”



In an interview with UniversNews, he scored that using this new technology would efficiently reduce the time within which data will be collected.



“Mapping has already been done to aid easy access to various parts of the country. Also, efforts are being made to improve the transportation to such areas,” he revealed.



Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has assured its citizenry of strict compliance with coronavirus safety protocols during the Population and Housing Census, saying the exercise will not spike further spread of the virus.



Earlier this week, Mr. Owusu Kagya, Head of Census Methodology disclosed that this year’s census will heavily depend on computer-assisted personal interviews, a global positioning system (GPS) for all communities.



He claimed this would bring about collection of credible data to inform the kind of decentralised programmes the country would implement.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, launched a publicity and preparation campaign dubbed “100 Days Countdown to the 2021 Population and Housing Census” in Accra to prepare the citizenry for this most important national programme of gathering data on the population and housing situation in Ghana.



The census, which was expected to take place in 2020, had to be rescheduled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) later slated the commencement of the 2021 Population and Housing Census for Sunday, June 27, 2021.