2021 PHC: GSS trains field officers in Ellembelle District

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

As part of preparations towards the 2021 Population and Housing Census, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has commenced a 10-day intensive training workshop for potential field officers in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.



The field officers include enumerators and supervisors. The training workshop which commenced on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, is expected to end on Friday, June 11, 2021.



Speaking to Daniel Kaku at Bonzo Kaku Senior High School (BOKASS) on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the Ellembelle District Census Officer, Isaac Polley said the primary purpose of the training was to help the trainees know the concepts and definitions of the Census.



He added that the training would also cover the duties and responsibilities of the field officials before, during and after the enumeration.



Mr Polley emphasized that: "The training would adopt a participant-centered approach which involves lectures, video presentations, face-to-face interactions, mock interviews assessment, field practice, small group discussions using English and local languages to ensure that concepts, definitions and procedures for collecting data are well understood."



It is also expected that each participant would be able to interpret and use an Enumeration Area (EA) MP, carry out a listing of structures and complete a listing form, know how to enumerate a household population, institutional population and floating population using the CAPI system.



The Ellembelle District Census Officer expressed worry about how some Ghanaians are playing politics with the exercise.



According to him, this is a national exercise and field officers are selected to embark on the listing and enumeration based on merit and not on political background.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to disclose that the Ghana Statistical Service is training 280 persons and said at the end of the training, 160 persons would be selected as field officials to enumerate residents of Ellembelle District.



"Enumerators and Supervisors in Ellembelle District will be selected for the fieldwork based on the criteria such as performance in assessment, contribution made during the training sessions, performance during field practice, fluency in one or more local language(s) spoken in the District, general appearance, attitude, and punctuality and attendance and if a trainer doesn't perform well during the training then it means the person cannot help the GSS to have a quality data because this year's census is digital so we need serious people to be enumerators and supervisors so let us stop playing politics with this national exercise", he explained.



He said each trainee has been given a hard copy of the Field Officer's Manual, pen and booklet, hand sanitizer, questionnaire and tablet for the training.



He charged the trainees to read and study their Field Officer's Manuals well.



"This is a national exercise and for the next few days, we will require you to sacrifice your time and your energy. Despite the full-time requirements, we hope that you will find time outside of the training to reflect on what you are being taught here", he urged.



He revealed that at the end of the day's training, each participant (trainee) would be given a transport allowance of GH¢330.



"We will be providing a transport allowance of GH₵330. The first tranche of 30% will be paid after the first week of training. The second tranche of 40% will be paid in the second week of training and the last tranche will be paid three days after the start of listing."



He added: "Trainees that do not complete the training or who are selected but decline will forfeit the final 30%. For trainees who will finally be selected as Enumerators, a lump sum of GH₵2,520 will be paid for the listing and enumeration exercise. For trainees who will be selected as Supervisors, their remuneration will be GH₵2,940 for the listing and enumeration exercise. These amounts will be paid in tranches and the details are provided in the contracts. All payments will be done via G-money and so all trainees should ensure they are registered on G-Money and provide the correct telephone number for payment".



He concluded that: "GSS will provide the final field officers with materials such as Tablets and chargers, SD Cards, Sim Cards, Tablet cases, Power banks Enumeration Area/Supervision Area Maps, Field Bags, Census bags, Census Jackets, Identity Cards, Certificates of Enumeration, Chalk, Call-back Cards, Enumerator's Materials Receipt Forms, Raincoats, Wellington boots, Questionnaires and other instruments".



The listing of structures is slated for June 13th, 2021 across the country. This year's Census Night is also slated for June 27th, 2021.



Meanwhile, the enumeration of persons in households and long-stay institutions will be enumerated from 28th June to 11th July 2021.