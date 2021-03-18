2021 Elections: Wontumi performed above average – F.F. Antoh

Politics of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

A former Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party Frederick Fredua Antoh says the current regional chairman of the party performed above average in the just-ended election.



According to him, members of the party blaming Bernard Antwi Bosiako known popularly as Chairman Wontumi for the party’s vote drop in the region are not being considerate.



“I will not judge any regional officer based on the result of a particular election. It should be on your performance over the four year period. Our performance in the Ashanti Region wasn’t bad but our performance in Asawase was very poor. Muntaka stretched the gap from 5000 to 20,000. That’s what we should look at. I’ll rate Wontumi’s performance 6 over 10. He took the party from 70% to 76% and then brought it down to 72% which is above average,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr.



Commenting on the flagbearer jostling the party, the experienced politician said the individuals involved in the power struggle are being unfair to President Akufo-Addo.



“The most important thing is how to help Akufo-Addo succeed in his second term and that’s the cardinal point. All of them must be careful unless they’re joking. What happens to the party in 2024 depends on how Akufo-Addo‘s second term will be successful, then you can think of becoming president.



“I don’t think it’s fair to the President because he’s even yet to form his government in his second term. I think it’s too early for people to say they want to be president. The Prez hasn’t even constituted his gov’t in his second term so why the rush? I’m not comfortable with it,” he said.



Meanwhile, pollster Ben Ephson says the NPP has enough internal mechanism to control the jostling for leadership for the 2024 polls.