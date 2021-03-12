Politics of Friday, 12 March 2021

2021 Budget: The era of abandoning viable projects is over - Mensah-Bonsu

Acting Finance Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has christened the 2021 budget as “Completion, Consolidation, and Continuation”.



According to him, the era of abandoned projects should stop adding, the failure of successive governments to not complete projects started by previous governments must stop.



Delivering the budget statement of the government in Parliament, the Minister noted that the government will consolidate its gains with rapidity.



He explained that the theme of the budget is undermined by the fact that over the years, every new budget contains new projects to be initiated at the expense of ongoing projects.



He said this has not only put pressure on our finances but also resulted in arrears with several contractors not paid for their work and thereby escalating the cost of these projects.



He indicated that the government has therefore decided to chart a new direction.



Ghanaians he lamented are worried over the usual uncompleted projects scattered across the country, adding, this must stop.



He said the government owes the people a duty to use our limited funds responsibly and the goal is to bring to an end the culture of unfinished projects.



The main focus of the government he said is to fulfill existing commitments and also finish existing projects.



The delivery tracker launched last year, he revealed showed some 8,700 ongoing projects across all sectors of the economy by the end of 2020.



It is for this reason that the government has tasked its appointees to ensure that all projects are completed.



