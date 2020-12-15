General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

#2020polls: You’re becoming Ghana’s Donald Trump – NPP to Mahama

John Dramani Mahama is Former President of Ghana

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says John Dramani Mahama is becoming like American President Donald Trump for refusing to accept the December 7 election results.



Mr Trump after the American election in November accused his opponent Joe Biden of rigging the polls and refused to concede.



In a similar fashion, Mr. Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refused to concede defeat to President Akufo-Addo despite a declaration from the Electoral Commission (EC).



According to the EC, President Akufo-Addo was the winner of the polls with 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302 percent while Mr. Mahama polled 6,213,182 representing 47.359 percent out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast.



Mr Mahama, however, has disputed the results and refused to concede, accusing the EC of rigging the polls for the incumbent President.



Reacting to this development at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, 15 December 2020, General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said his party won the polls fair and square.



Mr Boadu quizzed: “Why didn’t John Mahama take immediate lessons from Donald Trump? He lost elections, the Electoral College was 270, the one you contested won, still he said he won’t concede.



“That is exactly what Mahama is doing. You are becoming Ghana’s Donald Trump…,” he added.



He also said Mr Mahama’s refusal to concede defeat is part of his “selfish” grand scheme to save face with the NDC while perpetuating himself as the party’s best bet for the 2024 elections.



Mr Boadu, thus, called on civil society organisations, the clergy and media to tell the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC to concede, since, according to him, the presidency neither belongs to Mr Mahama nor are his ego and selfish presidential ambitions bigger than Ghana, as a nation.



He said despite Mr Mahama self-denial of his electoral defeat, “we shall not be distracted”, adding: “Let the Ghanaian people speak out. The National Peace Council, National House of Chiefs and civil society organisations, speak out and tell John Dramani Mahama that this country is bigger than his ego”.

