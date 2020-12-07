2020polls: My security officer has finally voted – Mahama

General News of Monday, 7 December 2020
Source: Class FM
The presidential candidate of the main opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr John Dramani Mahama has indicated that his security guard, who had voting challenges at the polling station earlier today has finally cast his vote.
Mr Mahama made a public complaint after casting his vote in the ongoing general elections at the Bole District Office polling station in the Savanna Region that his bodyguard could not find his name in the voters list .
Mr Mahama told the media, “One of my security personnel, I registered here with him and during the exhibition, we checked his name was there. But we got here today and his name is not there and, so, I don’t know if it’s a generalised problem”.
But hours later, the former President posted on social media indicating that “the issue with my security officer has been resolved and he has voted”, while thanking the presiding officer for intervening.
Many thanks to the Presiding Officer at the Bole District Assembly Polling Station. The issue with my security officer has been resolved and he has voted.Posted by John Dramani Mahama on Monday, December 7, 2020
