Politics of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: My News GH

2020 will determine Ghana’s future, vote wisely – Sammi Awuku urges youth

NPP National Organizer, Sammi Awuku

National Organizer for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku has reminded Ghanaian youth in particular that the 2020 elections is a determinant of the country’s future of which they play a key role.



According to him, Ghanaians need to give the NPP another term to protect the gains made in the first term as an attempt to change government will scuttle those achievements



He noted that the NPP led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has proven to Ghanaians that it’s the party that has Ghanaians at heart considering the investments made across all sectors and across the country.



“We should see this year’s election as a form of thanksgiving to the President for what he has done for us in the last four years. Secondly, it’s about our future. The youth dominate the number of people gathered here if boys get jobs and have money their girls will enjoy life. So that is the reason why the President is creating jobs for the youth in various sectors including agriculture, Oil and Gas and even in industries. So there is the need to vote for Akufo-Addo and the NPP for a better Ghana.” Sammi Awuku said while speaking at a gathering at Wasa Amenfi East in the Western Region where he has been campaigning for the NPP.



He indicated that God has a way of doing his things hence placing the President on number one on the ballot paper to make voting easier for the people of Ghana and for another resounding victory.



“God placed the President on number one to make things simple for you. So when you go to the polls, vote for number one on the ballot paper.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.