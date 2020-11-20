General News of Friday, 20 November 2020

2020, what a year! - Zenator Rawlings as she visits victims of Circle-Odawna market fire

NDC MP for Klottey Korle constituency Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings, speaking to the traders

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr. Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings, has sympathized with victims of the Odawna market fire.



She was at the market to comfort traders and residents of the area and to ascertain the extent of damage the fire caused.



Taking to her Facebook page she wrote “2020, what a year! Whilst conferring with family in Kumasi about the loss of daddy, I heard about the unfortunate news of fire gutting the Odawna Market. I had to return to commiserate with the traders, many of whom have lost everything.



“These hardworking women are the backbone of our local economy, and they deserve all the support we can marshal to get them back on their feet. These are indeed difficult days, but together we shall ride out the storm,” she added.



About 400 stalls were burnt after a fire engulfed the Odawna market near the Kwame Nkrumah interchange.



President Nana Akufo-Addo also visited the Odawna market to solidarize with the traders.



According to him, through the NBSSI, support is going to be provided to the over 3,000 persons affected by the fire, within two weeks.



“I also indicated that government will undertake the re-wiring of all markets in Greater Accra to forestall such tragic occurrences in the future,” he said on his Facebook page.



The Odawna market near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra was gutted by fire at around 1:am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.



Personnel from the Ghana Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service were on the scene fighting the inferno and protecting lives and property.



The cause of the fire remains unknown.

