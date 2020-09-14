Politics of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: Class FM

2020 polls not about mouthwatering promises – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said the 2020 polls are not about who or which party can make the most mouthwatering promises.



Rather, he said it will be about track records since the two leading parties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the biggest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been in office before.



Speaking at the maiden edition of the NPP’s Round 2 Virtual Rally on Sunday, 13 September 2020 in Accra, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said: “There are those who argue that this election is about those who can make the most mouthwatering promises to young people”.



“Promises are important and they are easy to make but I dare say that this election is not so much about who can make the best promises to young people.



“It is about who has the best track record when it comes to supporting the young men and women of Ghana.



“This election is about who we can have trust in and who has credibility to deliver on commitment to young people.



“This election is about who demonstrate that he is able to lay a good foundation for the transformation of this country.



“And finally, this election is about who responds to the single most important thing that young persons worry about,” the Ofoase Ayirebi MP said.



In the minister’s view, the NPP’s social intervention programmes have been of more benefit to Ghanaians than any party’s.



“It was the Kufuor administration that brought the School Feeding Programme that was aimed at ensuring that even parents, who because of nutrition were worried about taking their kids to school, now knew that by taking their kids to school, they would have, at least, one hot meal a day on campus, which caused enrolment to go up…



“The Akufo-Addo administration has been building on it.



“I will not spend too much time talking about the Free Senior High School Programme because I know all of you are very familiar with it.



“Most likely, at least, you know one person who is benefiting from the Free SHS.



“Not just that one person, but about 1.2 million other young Ghanaians are benefiting from this programme,” he added.

