2020 polls most poorly conducted, flawed, manipulated in history - NDC

Politics of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has slammed the Electoral Commission (EC) for describing the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls as the most credible.



Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah addressing, a press conference, stated that contrary to the claims by the EC Chairperson that the 2020 general elections, was the best in the history of Ghana, it was manipulated.



”…the facts show that last year’s election was one of the most poorly conducted, flawed and manipulated elections in the history of this country, a situation that has undermined the strides we have made since the inception of this 4th republican democratic dispensation”.



On reasons why they described the 2020 polls as poor, he outlined the following reasons:



1. The dubious handling of the printing and distribution of ballot papers and other electoral materials that led to ballot stuffing by the NPP in their strongholds and other regions.



2. The unprecedented number of rejected ballots recorded in the elections owing largely to the incompetence and recklessness of the EC in using unapproved stamp pads instead of the approved voting ink pad that we have used in previous elections.



3. The use of illegal Statement of Polls/pink sheets (Form 8B) that omitted BVD entries in about 7,581 polling stations, thereby undermining the ballot accounting process and the integrity of the entire results. This totally belies the claim by Jean Mensah that only 11,000 people voted by manual verification in the 2020 general elections.



4. Widespread cases of patent arithmetic errors on the faces of pink sheets and constituency results summary sheets by incompetent EC staff in the filling of electoral forms and aggregation of valid votes.