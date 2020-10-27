Politics of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

2020 polls is a must-win for NPP – Awuku declares with boots on ground campaign

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku on the campaign grounds

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has started what he termed a 'Boots on The Ground' campaign aimed at touching base and rallying volunteers across the country for the final push for the party’s victory.



According to him, the 2020 polls is a must-win for the NPP and he is therefore calling on all to come on board the winning team in various communities across the length and breadth of the country.



Commenting on the maiden edition of the exercise which started in Kade and Lower West Akim Constituencies on Monday, October 26, 2020, the NPP executive said “Boots on The Ground in Kade and Lower West Akim Constituencies today as I surprised the Parliamentary Candidates and several volunteers in their house to house and community engagements.



One thing is clear ….We Are Winning BUT We Must Win.



Let me use this opportunity to say thank you to the several volunteers of the NPP across the Nation for your massive show of support and love for the Retain Nana Akufo Addo 2020 campaign.



You have been amazing so far!



Let’s end the year with a massive victory for President Akufo Addo and all our Parliamentary Candidates nationwide.



In the coming days, I will be surprising many of the volunteer groups by joining them in the house to house as we approach December 7.





