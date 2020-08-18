General News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

2020 polls: We will deal with trouble makers – IGP

Inspector-General of Police(IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has warned that the law will deal ruthlessly with any lawless youth groups or individuals who intend to undermine the security of the country.



According to the police chief, violence does not pay in any way and therefore will ensure that men and women of the service are deployed to protect law and order prior, during and after the 2020 polls.



“To the youth of the country, particularly the youth of this beautiful Northern Region, let me remind you that we have one Ghana. Let no one attempt to take the law into their own hands, the long arm of the law will deal with any person or group of persons who may disturb the peace that the country is enjoying. Note that violence does not pay”, he urged while addressing a gathering in Tamale.



Mr James Oppong-Boanuh took the opportunity to advise police personnel to professional in the discharge of their duties in order not to court unnecessary disaffection to themselves ahead of the polls.



“I urge all police officers to be more circumspect, highly professional and impartial in the discharge of their duties. We have to follow laid down procedures to police the ballot and protect lives and properties. We must on every complaint, and we must do so speedily to clear the doubts of the critics”, he urged.



He also pledged the readiness of the police service to maintain law and order before, during and after the 2020 polls.



According to him, his outfit is prepared to do whatever it takes legally to ensure that the elections come off without any incidents urging the youth in particular not to allow themselves to be used by self-seeking politicians for personal gain.



“The police is ready to maintain law and order before, during and after the 2020 polls. There is however the need for collaboration between the security agencies and the citizenry to ensure that the polls is not characterized by incidents. Education is key in this regard”, he observed.





