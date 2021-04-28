2020 polls: We communicated well to the people – EC

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Director of Training at the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Michael Boadu, says the EC is ready to welcome suggestions for electoral reform from the NDC ahead of the 2024 elections.



He told TV3’s Komla Adom on the sidelines of a high-level post-election stakeholder workshop in Ada on Wednesday, April 28, the election management body has already set up a committee to propose reforms following a hugely contentious 2020 election.



His comments come after the mode of communication by the EC during the 2020 elections has been thrown into question by some media watchers.



Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC) George Sarpong addressing the forum of stakeholders from political parties and civil society groups, said the EC needs to have a media advisory committee to help structure their communication beyond the issuance of press releases.



He said this at the same stakeholders review workshop on the 2020 polls.



He fears there is danger ahead if the commission fails to restructure its communication.



Mr Sarpong told the forum a more critical media of the EC’s communication would have put the commission in huge trouble.



“The EC needs to reflect on the media and elections in general and then the poor messaging.



“You will not go far with this kind of communications strategy. There are complex issues far more than just issuing press releases and all that. My thinking is that if the EC really need to have a media advisory committee,” he said.



But in a response, Mr Boadu said “We did not do badly at all in terms of communicating to the public.



“Last year, we were able to provide timely information and education to the public via our ‘Let The Citizens know Platform’.



“We interacted with the people through the media and we did it twice every week. We addressed issues that came up, we responded promptly and it helped to reduce the tension in the public.



“If fake news fly and we don’t respond, it will influence people’s behavior and their attribute towards you. We also used the social media handles – Twitter, Facebook and we gave regular information to the public.”