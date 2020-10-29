Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

2020 polls: Say no to ‘dumsor wura’ Mahama - Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to say no to former President John Mahama’s comeback attempt since, according to him, their lives will be full of dumsor and difficulties should the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) succeed in his bid for a second term at the presidency.



Speaking at a durbar of chiefs and people of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Constituency of the Central Region on Thursday, 29 October 2020, Dr Bawumia said Ghanaians have found a good and responsible husband in President Nana Akufo-Addo and are not prepared to go back to their ex, Mr John Mahama.



He said under the Akufo-Addo government, Ghanaian students are enjoying free senior high school while the larger citizenry is benefitting from free electricity, free water, improved access to healthcare under the National Health Insurance Scheme and bumper harvests from the government’s Planting for Food & Jobs programme.



Dr. Bawumia also noted that the Akufo-Addo government ended dumsor the moment it took the reins of power, and, thus, rescued Ghanaians from the NDC-inflicted dark days of erratic power supply.



Dr Bawumia, therefore, wondered why Ghanaians would want to ditch a good and responsible husband in the person of President Akufo-Addo for an ex who only gave them pain and misery.





