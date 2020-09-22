General News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: 3 News

2020 polls: Resist violence – Peace Ambassador to youth

Ghanaians have been urged to also respect the COVID-19 protocols

The youth of this country have been cautioned to desist from violence ahead of this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.



County Director of International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), Ambassador Bishop Samuel Owusu on Monday September 21, a day set out by the United Nations (UN) to strengthen the message of Peace, asked the youth not to be influenced by politicians to engaged in violence in order to get them elected.



He said “The 2020 theme for the International Day of Peace is “Shaping Peace Together”, therefore, as we celebrate this day, I do with sincere heart requests that both of our major political parties stand together and with us to promote a violent-free election 2020, especially, before, during and after the General Election, December 7th 2020.



“We take the opportunity to officially launch and embarking on EVERY LIFE COUNT PEACE campaign throughout the our country; pushing and transporting the message of peace and to stop the violence that surrounds the efforts to win and sabotage elections in our country. We are thereby asking for national, NGO’s and local support to help promote our efforts.



“We believe we can only develop, preserve, and progress when we can stand together in peace and harmony united to strengthen humanity. We are calling on the collective efforts of all NGO’s, churches, stake holders, opinion leaders, chiefs, and all citizens of this great country, to embark on this vigorous campaign of peace as we approach our 2020 election. Our efforts will be made manifested through education, social media campaigns, individual contributions and through many dialogs and conversations. We are very serious about this platform of peace amongst all of humanity, both globally and especially as we are approaching our own election in Ghana.



“However, amidst any influential efforts, there are those who cease the opportunity to defraud and misguide the people; hence, I am urging all of you who are embarking on this Peace mission, to be vigilant. We are aware of Some fraudulent people who are already using the UN and Kofi Annan name on an award scheme to solicit funding for programs that are not associated with the UN peace keeping task force. This action has really tarnished the image and good efforts of some genuine UN organizations like us in the country that needs help to promotes Peace.



“We are also pleading with all media houses and individuals to cross check with the main source of the organization before printing bogus news and article; thereby, derailing all of our efforts in promoting our truths and efforts on the war against violence especially in our approaching election and peace for all.”



He also urged Ghanaians to respect the COVID-19 protocols to enable the country completely eradicate the menace.



“This year, Covid-19 has risen as a global enemy, and ravished through every facet of our lives; threatening our health, education, security, economy and religious systems. However, our mandates calls us to bind together to fight against this war.



“In March, 2020, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, called on all warring parties around the world to lay down their weapons and focus on the battle against all humanities, the unprecedented global pandemic and all are needed to win this war.



“As we struggle to defeat Covid-19 in Ghana, we acknowledge the tremendous efforts of our Government in the measures they took to combat and contain this deadly virus.



“We appreciate immensely, our health care workers, first responders, police officers and all of those who have sacrificed their lives on the front line of this war.



“I pray personally that they will continue to be protected and that their efforts will not go unnoticed and that the Almighty God will restore to them that which they have lost; and for those who have lost loved ones in this fight or are dealing with the virus, I pray that God will strengthen them and grant them peace and healing during this trying times.”

