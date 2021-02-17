General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

2020 polls: Perpetrators of violence will be brought to book – Ambrose Dery

Minister-designate for Interior, Ambrose Dery

Minister-designate for Interior, Ambrose Dery has given the assurances that perpetrators of violence that led to the death of some citizens during the 2020 elections will be brought to book.



At least five people died in December 2020 election violence.



There were dozens of incidents of violence during the divisive election



Twenty-one of the incidents were true cases of electoral violence, six of which involve gunshots resulting in the death of five.



So far, nothing has been heard about the ongoing investigation or prosecution of perpetrators.



Taking his turn at the appointments committee on Monday, 16 February 2021, Mr. Dery disclosed that the government is still pursuing the issue rigorously and assured the families of the victims that the perpetrators will be brought to book.



“Let me now tell the relatives of the deceased that we’ll do all in our power to make sure all those who perpetrated those acts are brought to book. Yes, they have my assurance,” Mr. Dery stated.