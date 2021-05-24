2020 polls: Pay us our allowance now – Temporal EC staff to Jean Mensa

General News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Temporal staff recruited by the Electoral Commission (EC) for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections are calling on the Chairperson of the election management body to pay them their allowance for the job they did during the election.



The group say they are disappointed in the EC for the delay in paying them their allowance six months after they helped them conduct a successful and peaceful election.



The group in a statement noted that they “worked from dawn to dusk to ensure free, fair and credible elections” and, therefore, find the EC’s posture “offensive and disrespectful.”



“We believe that this injustice must come to an end now. We are of the considered opinion that the unjustifiable delay is grave injustice, unfortunate and most regrettable,” the statement stated.



“We believe that accepting to serve our country even in the remotest areas far from home, should not be mistaken for slavery,” the statement added.



The group is, therefore, demanding the immediate payment of their “rightful” entitlement without any further delay.



The group also suggested that going forward, allowances of temporal staff of EC should be paid with the alacrity it deserves.